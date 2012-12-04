HONG KONG Dec 4 ZTE Corp ,
the world's No.5 telecom equipment maker, said on Tuesday it had
signed a $20 billion financing agreement with Chinese policy
bank China Development Bank (CDB).
"The principal terms of the agreement include the provision
by CDB of a $20 billion facility for cooperation, comprising
financing facilities for the company's overseas projects
and credit facilities for the company," it said in filings to
the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
"The agreement forms the framework of business cooperation
for an effective period of five years," ZTE said.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)