SINGAPORE, Sept 16 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's 5th largest telecom equipment maker,
plans to expand cloud computing abroad, though security worries
could pose a challenge.
ZTE, the No.2 telecom gear player in China ranking behind
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, provides cloud solutions to
China's telecom carriers, such as China Telecom, major
Internet firms, oil and energy companies, a senior executive
said.
Zhu said he was targeting a 10 percent contribution from
cloud and enterprise business to ZTE's overall revenues in 2013,
up from around 7-8 percent last year.
He declined to break down the revenue figure for cloud
computing, which allows organisations to tap a network of
servers on the Internet to store, manage and process data and
applications.
The Shenzhen-based company, which has been profitable in the
first half of the year after posting its first-ever loss for the
whole 2012, took in revenues of 37.6 billion yuan ($6 billion)
in the January-June period, down 11.9 percent from last year.
As it plans to expand its global footprint to other markets
spanning from Indonesia to Russia, analysts have warned of
security challenges following revelations by former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about U.S. government
surveillance.
"Nowadays, data privacy has become a hot topic. But we
understand that every customer has its own requirements and
characteristics and we are always monitoring developments in the
industry," Zhu Jinyun, ZTE's general manager for cloud computing
and IT products operations, told Reuters in a telephone
interview from the Chinese city of Nanjing, where ZTE has a
global cloud computing centre.
The global market for public and virtual private cloud
services will grow from $30.3 billion in 2011 to more than $241
billion in 2020, with major players including Amazon.com Inc
, Google Inc and Salesforce.com Inc,
according to IT research firm Forrester.
In Asia-Pacific, Japan is the largest cloud market and will
remain so through 2020, while China is growing rapidly,
Forrester said.
Analysts said some Western markets remained suspicious of
Chinese companies. For instance, ZTE and crosstown rival Huawei
are not allowed to provide telecom equipment to U.S. carriers
due to security concerns.
"For offering services internationally, I think there will
naturally be a degree of concern about data security and in fact
they will probably violate a number of legislative requirements
for major markets," said Chris Morris, an Australia-based cloud
analyst with IDC.