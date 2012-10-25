HONG KONG Oct 25 ZTE Corp
, the world's fourth-biggest maker of mobile phones
and fifth-ranked telecommunications equipment manufacturer,
reported a net loss of 1.95 billion yuan ($310 million) for
July-September, its first quarterly loss on record, as margins
thinned, overseas projects were delayed and it made accounting
changes at home in China.
Shenzhen-based ZTE, led by Shi Lirong, had previously warned
its quarterly loss could be as much as 2 billion yuan - eight
times the size of its profit in the first half of this year -
triggering a 16 percent drop in its stock price on Oct. 15, a
slew of broker downgrades and warnings from Fitch ratings
agency.
At that time, ZTE blamed its forecast loss on delays in some
international telecom projects and a large number of low-margin
contracts in Europe and Asia, but said it expected to be
profitable for the full year.