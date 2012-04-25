HONG KONG, April 25 China's ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-largest handset producer and No.5 telecommunications equipment maker, posted an 18.5 percent gain in first-quarter profit, reversing three quarters of losses.

Net income was 150.87 million yuan ($23.92 million) in January to March, compared with 127.29 million yuan a year earlier, ZTE said in a statement on Wednesday.

That lagged an average forecast of 183 million yuan by three analysts polled by Reuters.

ZTE and its bigger rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have diversified into consumer products such as dongles, smartphones and tablet PCs as the telecoms equipment market stagnates, analysts said.

The earnings announcement came after Hong Kong markets closed. Shares of ZTE rose 2 percent, compared with the main Hang Seng Index's 0.2 percent loss. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)