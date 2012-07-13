* FBI probe followed Reuters report in March
* ZTE says has no immediate comment
* ZTE warns H1 profit down 60-80 pct
By Steve Stecklow and Melanie Lee
LONDON/SHANGHAI, July 13 The FBI has opened a
criminal investigation into ZTE Corp's
sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran, a website
reported, as the Chinese telecoms gear maker warned its first
half net profit could fall as much as 80 percent.
The federal investigations stem from a Reuters report in
March that Shenzhen-based ZTE sold Iran's largest telecoms firm
a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring landline,
mobile and Internet communications, the Smoking Gun website
reported.
The company's earnings woes appeared unrelated to the
investigations in the United States, and Friday's profit warning
statement made no mention of the FBI probe.
The March Reuters article also reported that ZTE's 907-page
"Packing List" for the $120 million contract, dated July 24,
2011, included hardware and software products from several top
U.S. tech companies, including Microsoft Corp,
Hewlett-Packard Co, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems
Inc and Dell Inc. Sales of the equipment are
prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The Smoking Gun reported that the FBI was also investigating
ZTE's alleged attempts to cover up the sale and obstruct a
Department of Commerce probe.
After the Reuters report in March, ZTE said it would curtail
business with Iran.
Meanwhile, ZTE said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock
exchange after Asian markets closed that its first half net
profit would tumble between 60-80 percent on lower investment
gains, foreign currency exchange losses and domestic operator
networks postponing their tenders.
The Smoking Gun published on its website excerpts from a
confidential FBI affidavit based on a May interview with Ashley
Kyle Yablon, the general counsel of ZTE's U.S. subsidiary in
Texas.
According to the affidavit, Yablon told two FBI agents that
ZTE officials had discussed shredding documents, altering the
packing list and denying it was genuine in an effort to subvert
a Department of Commerce investigation into ZTE's sales of U.S.
equipment to Iran.
The Commerce Department issued a subpoena to ZTE the day
after the Reuters report, seeking the Iranian contract and the
packing list, according to the affidavit.
SKIRTING SANCTIONS
The affidavit stated that Yablon told the FBI that a ZTE
attorney had told him the company "was concerned about how the
Reuters reporter obtained a copy of the packing list ... because
it could no longer 'hide anything.'" Yablon said he told the
attorney "he would not be involved in a cover-up".
Yablon stated he later saw a copy of the Iranian contract
that "essentially described how ZTE would evade the U.S. embargo
and obtain the U.S.-manufactured components specified in the
contract for delivery to" the Iranian firm, Telecommunication
Co. of Iran, according to the affidavit.
Yablon also said he was told that ZTE owns "sub companies"
that it uses to purchase U.S.-made telecommunications equipment
for sale to countries subject to embargoes, the affidavit
states.
On Friday, ZTE spokesman David Shu said the company had no
immediate comment. Yablon could not be reached for comment. A
spokeswoman for the FBI office in Dallas and a Justice
Department spokesman in Washington both declined to comment.
Late last year, Nokia Siemens Networks, a venture between
Nokia and Siemens, said it would gradually
reduce its business in Iran, pressured by tightening
international sanctions. The venture was a key supplier to
Iranian telecoms operators along with Ericsson and
China's Huawei.
The FBI probe presents new troubles for ZTE in the United
States, where it has been trying to expand its operations. In
addition to the Commerce Department probe into its sales to
Iran, ZTE is also under investigation by the U.S. House of
Representatives' Intelligence Committee over whether its
equipment represents a threat to national security.
ZTE - China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker and
the world's fourth-largest mobile device maker with 4.2 percent
global market share in the first quarter, according to Gartner -
is publicly traded, but its largest shareholder is a Chinese
state-owned enterprise.
In Hong Kong, ZTE shares closed 1.5 percent higher at
HK$12.50. The stock has almost halved so far this year and had
fallen in all of the previous six sessions on worries of weak
first-half results and concerns over a dispute between China and
the European Union over industry subsidies. Its Shenzhen-listed
shares fell 2.3 percent.
"Sentiment will be weakened, but I don't see any material
impact on ZTE in terms of earnings," said Hong Kong-based Nomura
analyst Huang Leping, referring to the FBI probe and speaking
before the company's profit warning.
"ZTE may find it harder to break into the U.S. in its
technical equipment division, as (the U.S.) becomes more strict
and puts more restrictions on technical equipment due to
security concerns."