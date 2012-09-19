HONG KONG, Sept 19 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's fourth largest mobile phone handset
vendor, is cooperating with Mozilla, maker of web browser
Firefox, to introduce a new mobile operating system later this
year or early next year, a ZTE spokesman said on Wednesday.
The move is part of ZTE's plan to diversify away from Google
Inc's Android and Microsoft Corp's Windows
into other operating systems. Smartphone market leader Apple Inc
is embroiled in legal disputes with some handset makers
running Android.
"We are trying to increase our efforts in coming up with our
own operating system, while introducing products based on
Android," said ZTE spokesman David Dai Shu.
"It's all part of our wider plans to create a better balance
of products using various operating systems. We won't just rely
on Android or Windows."
ZTE will roll out the operating system with Mozilla over the
next few months, and plans to unveil a product for use in
mobiles either at the same time or a little later, Dai said.
The Shenzhen-based company is also looking into Web-based
operating systems, but has no immediate plans to support those
developed by Chinese Internet firms such as Baidu Inc
and Alibaba, he said.
The bulk of ZTE's phones run on Android, while its 'Tania'
series uses Windows.
"We are working with a regional telecom carrier outside of
China to unveil products based on our own operating system," Dai
said, but declined to mention any names.
In July, Mozilla said mobile network operators Deutsche
Telekom, Sprint, Smart, Telecom Italia
, Telenor and Etisalat were backing
the Firefox platform.