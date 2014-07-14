BEIJING, July 14 Chinese telecom equipment maker
ZTE Corp on Monday raised its earnings guidance for
the first half of 2014, citing improving margins in its global
business as well as revenue from new contracts to build China's
next-generation telecoms network.
The Shenzhen-based company said it expected first-half net
profit of between 1 billion yuan ($161.1 million) and 1.15
billion, having previously forecast between 800 million and 1
billion.
In May, China Mobile, the world's largest carrier
by subscribers, awarded a significant portion of its 4G
next-generation telecom equipment contracts to ZTE, as well as
rival Huawei Technologies.
Meanwhile ZTE has been pushing aggressively into the
high-end smartphone and tablet market, in response to rising
competition from low-cost, low-margin handset makers emerging in
China.
($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)