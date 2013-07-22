July 22 ZTE Corp on Monday
forecast a 23.5 percent increase in its net profit for the first
half of the year.
China's second biggest telecom equipment maker expects to
post a net profit of around 302.3 million yuan ($49 million),
according to a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shenzhen
stock exchange. The final first half results are due in August.
The company also plans to issue a maximum of 103.2 million
Shenzhen-listed A-share options to more than 1,513 employees.
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee)