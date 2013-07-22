* ZTE to log second straight quarter of profit - Reuters
* Preliminary H1 net profit up 23.5 pct due to cost-cutting
* Finalised H1 results expected in August
SINGAPORE, July 22 ZTE Corp
is expected to post a profit for the second consecutive quarter
this year as cost-cutting measures and asset sales help reverse
a net 2012 loss at the China's second largest telecom equipment
maker.
ZTE, which also sells smartphones, said on Monday it
expected net profits to rise 23.5 percent year-on-year to around
302.3 million yuan ($49 million) for the first half of 2013,
according to statements posted on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen
stock exchanges.
Reuters calculations show that figure would amount to a
preliminary net profit of 97.3 million yuan in the April-June
quarter. ZTE made an unaudited net profit of 205 million yuan in
the first quarter.
"There was enhanced control by the group over the
profitability of business contracts, which has resulted in
improved gross profit margins despite the decrease in sales for
the reporting period," ZTE said in the statement.
Project delays and narrowing margins resulted in ZTE's
first-ever loss last year. The company, which announced the
preliminary data based on Chinese accounting standards, is due
to announce final first-half results in August.
In a bid to lift morale after last year's performance, ZTE
said it planned to issue a maximum of 103.2 million
Shenzhen-listed A-share options, equivalent to about 3 percent
of the total share capital, to more than 1,513 employees who are
mostly senior executives.
ZTE has been suffering from slow spending globally in the
telecom equipment sector and stiff competition in handsets and
its shares have lost about a tenth of their value in Hong Kong
since the start of the year.
Trading in ZTE's shares will resume on Tuesday after a
suspension on July 15 pending the announcement of the A-share
options.
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)