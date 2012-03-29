HONG KONG, March 29 ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, said on Thursday that limitations on its business operations in Iran will have little impact on overall sales.

President Shi Lirong, speaking at a news conference after the company announced its financial results for 2011, said ZTE was not a mainstream telecoms gear supplier in Iran.

ZTE said on Wednesday that October-December net profit slid to 991 million yuan ($157 million), down 48 percent from 1.89 billion yuan a year earlier.

Shares in ZTE had risen nearly 5 percent by 0346 GMT, outpacing a 1 percent drop in the broader Hang Seng Index , amid market expectations for an improved outlook.

Reuters reported last week that ZTE had entered into a $131 million contract with Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010, which sources said included a surveillance system capable of monitoring telephone and Internet communications. ZTE has said it is no longer seeking to expand in Iran.