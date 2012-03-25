* Q4 net
HONG KONG, March 28 ZTE Corp
, China's No 2 telecommunications equipment maker,
posted a/an xxxx percent rise/fall in quarterly net profit,
and beating/meeting/missing forecasts due to strong
China telecom spending and global sales of mobile phones
(positive reason)/due to weak telecom spending in Europe and
narrowing margins in the mobile phone market.(negative reason).
ZTE and its larger crosstown rival Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd have diversified away from selling telecom
equipment, a market whose growth is stagnating, to go into
consumer electronics gadgets instead by making cellphones and
tablet PCs.
Shenzhen-based ZTE is now the world's No.5 telecom equipment
maker, after Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Networks
GmbH and Alcatel Lucent SA, and the fourth
largest handset maker, behind Nokia Oyj, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
<quote from statement>
ZTE's fourth quarter net profit was xxx million yuan during
the October-December period, up/down from 1.89 billion
yuan($xxxx m/billion) a year ago and
compared with a forecast of 2.18 billion yuan, according to
Reuters' calculation.
For the full year, net profit rose/fell xxx percent to xxx
billion yuan, better/worse than a forecast of 3.25 billion yuan
based on a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 22 analysts.
ZTE, which derives half its revenues from overseas market,
will focus on lifting margins this year in telecom equipment
sales and the cellphone sector, where it has been marketing
low-cost sub-1,000 yuan smartphones to capture more market
share.
"It is worth noting that pricing pressure is easing in
China's infrastructure market, indicating the strategy
may work in 2012," said Qin Zhang, an analyst with JPMorgan said
in a report ahead of the earnings release.
China's telecom operators are expected to spend around 350
billion yuan ($53 billion) in 2012 on upgrading and expanding
their 3G technology, up 9 percent from last year and outpacing
the industry average of around 5 percent, analysts said.
That will benefit ZTE, which together with Huawei own half
the core infrastructure telecom equipment market in China,
analysts said.
Since the beginning of this year, ZTE's shares were up/down
xxx percent , out/underperforming the main
Hang Seng Index's xxx percent gain/loss .