* Q4 net profit slides 48 pct
* FY net down 37 pct on weak telco spending, forex losses
* 2011 revenue 86.3 bln yuan, up 23 pct
* Shares down 13 pct in last two weeks
By Lee Chyen Yee and Yuntao Huang
HONG KONG, March 28 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's fourth-largest handset
producer and fifth-ranked telecoms equipment maker, posted a
third straight fall in quarterly profit mainly due to weak
telecoms spending and foreign exchange losses.
ZTE and bigger crosstown rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
have diversified from selling just telecom network
gear, where growth has slowed, into consumer electronics gadgets
such as smartphones and tablet PCs.
ZTE's October-December net profit slid to 991 million yuan
($157 million), down 48 percent from 1.89 billion yuan a year
earlier, and way below a forecast for 2.16 billion yuan,
according to Reuters calculations using unaudited figures for
the first nine months.
China's big telecom operators, though, are expected to spend
around 350 billion yuan ($53 billion) this year on upgrading and
expanding their 3G technology, up 9 percent from last year and
outpacing the industry average of around 5 percent, analysts
have said. That would benefit ZTE, which with Huawei, owns half
the core infrastructure telecoms equipment market in China.
"The worst should be over for ZTE," said Huang Leping, an
analyst with Nomura Securities. "China's telecom carriers are
actively spending this year. We've got China Unicom
increasing its capex by a third and China Mobile
spending on its networks where it will need equipment in areas
where ZTE is strong."
ZTE, which listed on the Shenzhen stock market in 1997 and
in Hong Kong in 2004 but whose largest shareholder is a Chinese
state-owned enterprise, ranks behind Ericsson,
Huawei, Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel Lucent
in telecoms equipment, and trails just Nokia Oyj
, Samsung Electronics and Apple
in handsets.
Full-year net profit fell 36.6 percent to 2.06 billion yuan,
lagging a forecast for 3.23 billion yuan from a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts. Annual revenue increased 23
percent to 86.3 billion yuan ($13.68 billion).
"Our company's profit margins and net profit have fallen
significantly because of a slowing global economy (and)
adjustments in domestic monetary policy," ZTE said in a
statement.
ZTE sells equipment in more than 140 countries and derives
around half its sales overseas, making its yuan-denominated
earnings vulnerable to the weakening of the euro and other
currencies such as the Brazilian real.
Reuters reported last week that ZTE entered a $131 million
contract with the Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010
that sources said included a surveillance system capable of
monitoring telephone and Internet communications. On Tuesday ZTE
said it was no longer seeking to expand in Iran.
ZTE, which recently launched the Android-based Optik tablet
with partner Sprint Nextel for the U.S. market, is
focusing on raising margins on its telecoms gear and handsets,
where it has been chasing market share by marketing low-cost
smartphones at below 1,000 yuan ($160) each.
"It's worth noting that pricing pressure is easing in
China's infrastructure market, indicating the strategy may work
in 2012," said Qin Zhang, an analyst with J.P. Morgan wrote
ahead of the earnings release.
ZTE shares, valued at $9 billion, have slumped 13 percent in
the past two weeks, lagging Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
Index, which is down more than 2 percent over the same
period, as investors cooled on ZTE's earnings outlook.