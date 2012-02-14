HONG KONG Feb 14 ZTE Corp
, China's second-largest telecom equipment
maker, said on Tuesday it has resolved a patent dispute with
Swedish rival Ericsson.
"The company and Ericsson recently entered into an agreement
of dispute resolution, pursuant to which the two parties agree
to withdraw all patent infringement litigations against each
other, including all pending patent disputes between the parties
in Germany, the United Kingdom and China," ZTE said in a
statement filed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)