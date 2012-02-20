* ZTE signs a 4-year deal with Qualcomm worth $4 bln

* Signs a 3-year deal with Broadcom worth $1 bln

* ZTE's contracts clinched as China's Xi Jinping visits U.S.

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China's ZTE Corp said on Monday it has signed $5 billion worth of deals with U.S. chip firms Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Corp days after larger rival Huawei agreed to deals of $6 billion that included the same firms.

The deals were clinched during China's Vice President Xi Jinping five-day visit last week to the United States, where he pledged to open up the market in the world's second largest economy more for U.S. companies.

ZTE, China's second largest telecom equipment maker, signed a four-year, $4 billion deal with Qualcomm for chips and raw materials, and a three-year, $1 billion deal with Broadcom Corp for chips.

No other details were immediately available.

On Friday, Huawei said it planned to purchase $6 billion worth of components from Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Avago Technologies for its telecommunications products.