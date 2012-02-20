* ZTE signs a 4-year deal with Qualcomm worth $4 bln
* Signs a 3-year deal with Broadcom worth $1 bln
* ZTE's contracts clinched as China's Xi Jinping visits U.S.
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China's ZTE Corp
said on Monday it has signed $5 billion
worth of deals with U.S. chip firms Qualcomm Inc and
Broadcom Corp days after larger rival Huawei agreed to
deals of $6 billion that included the same firms.
The deals were clinched during China's Vice President Xi
Jinping five-day visit last week to the United States, where he
pledged to open up the market in the world's second largest
economy more for U.S. companies.
ZTE, China's second largest telecom equipment maker, signed
a four-year, $4 billion deal with Qualcomm for chips and raw
materials, and a three-year, $1 billion deal with Broadcom Corp
for chips.
No other details were immediately available.
On Friday, Huawei said it planned to purchase $6 billion
worth of components from Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Avago
Technologies for its telecommunications products.