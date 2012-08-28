HONG KONG Aug 28 ZTE Corp ,
the world's fourth-biggest mobile phone vendor and fifth-ranked
telecommunications gear maker, said on Tuesday that it aims to
more than double smartphone and tablet computer shipments this
year as it targets booming global demand.
ZTE said it aimed to ship 40 million smartphones this year,
up from 15 million in 2011, and expected to sell about 1 million
tablet computers, more than double the 2011 figure.
"Our smartphones are selling quite well in certain mature
markets such as Japan, the U.S., Europe, Australia and in
certain emerging countries," Senior Vice President Zhang Renjun
told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event.
(Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Chris Lewis)