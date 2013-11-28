NEW DELHI Nov 28 China's ZTE Corp said on Thursday it aimed to grow its revenue from the Indian market to $800 million in 2014 as the world's fifth-largest telecom equipment and smartphone maker by sales expands its retail presence in the country.

ZTE India's revenue for the first 10 months of this year rose to more than $400 million, it said in a statement, adding it plans to invest $10 million next year on marketing and branding initiatives and open more stores to boost its phone business.

ZTE manages a 4G network for top Indian telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd's 4G network in the city of Kolkata in eastern India. It also manages networks for Sistema's Indian mobile phone services unit in some areas.

ZTE earlier this year started selling smartphones and tablets in the crowded but booming Indian market through retailers. It also sells wireless data cards. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)