BERLIN Aug 30 Chinese group ZTE,
the world's fourth-largest mobile phone maker, unveiled its
first smartphone model using Intel processors, marking
an important break into a top-tier handset maker by the
U.S.-based group.
ZTE said on Thursday its Grand X IN model, which will go on
sale in Europe next month, will mark the start of a wider
portfolio of Intel-based products.
"This is the first among a number of handsets in the next 12
to 18 months," Chris Edwards, European business development and
marketing chief at ZTE, said in an interview.
Intel has fallen far behind in processors for smartphones
and tablets and is betting its lead in manufacturing technology
will help it break into the key growth market.
"Intel has to forge a path into mobile given the sizeable
growth opportunity. Failure to do so further risks ARM
using its mobile dominance as a platform to attack Intel's core
business in PC," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at research firm CCS
Insight.