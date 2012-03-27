HONG KONG, March 27 ZTE Corp
, China's second largest telecommunications equipment
maker, said on Tuesday it is no longer seeking to expand in
Iran.
"ZTE has provided standard communications and network
solutions to Iran on a small scale," the Shenzhen-based company
said in a statement.
"However, due to local issues in Iran and its complicated
relationship with the international community, ZTE has
restricted its business practices in the country since 2011. ZTE
no longer seeks new customers in Iran and limits business
activities with existing customers."
Last week, ZTE executives told Reuters they were curtailing
their business in Iran, after Reuters reported that it entered a
98.6 million euro ($130.6 million) contract with the
Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010.
The contract had included a surveillance system capable of
monitoring telephone and Internet communications, sources said.
Iran has come under global sanctions due to allegations that
it is trying to develop nuclear weapons -- a claim that the
country has denied.
ZTE joins other telecom equipment providers, such as
Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks, a joint venture
between Nokia and Siemens, as well as Huawei Technologies
in limiting its business in Iran.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Cowell)