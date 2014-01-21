HONG KONG/BEIJING Jan 21 Shares of ZTE Corp
were set to open up 3.3 percent in Hong
Kong on Tuesday after the company said on Monday that it had
swung into profit last year, following its first-ever annual
loss in 2012.
ZTE, the world's fifth-largest telecom equipment maker,
flagged a 2013 net profit of 1.2 billion yuan to 1.5 billion
yuan ($198 million to $248 million), versus a net loss of 2.84
billion yuan in 2012. A poll of 25 analysts estimated a 1.65
billion yuan net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with the likes of Ericsson
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, said the
profit was achieved after imposing stringent controls over the
signing of low-margin supply contracts, improving margins in
global projects and keeping a lid on costs.
($1 = 6.0527 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)