BRIEF-IPG says established commercial paper program
* Interpublic Group Of Companies says established commercial paper program, under which co may issue unsecured commercial paper notes on a private placement basis
SHANGHAI, July 13 China ZTE Corp issued a profit warning on Friday, estimating its first half net profit to be 60-80 percent lower than the previous year.
ZTE said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange that the drop were due to falls in investment gains, foreign currency exchange losses and domestic operator networks postponing their tenders.
* Metropolitan shareholders approve merger with Renasant Bank