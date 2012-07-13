* Profit tumble due to falls in investment gains, FX losses
* Comes as slew of Chinese firms issue profit warning
SHANGHAI, July 13 ZTE Corp
, China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker,
warned its first-half profit could drop as much as 80 percent
due to lower gross margins, foreign currency exchange losses and
domestic operator networks postponing their tenders.
The profit warning comes as a report emerged that the FBI
has opened a criminal investigation into the Shenzhen-based
company over the sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran
and its alleged attempts to cover it up and obstruct a
Department of Commerce probe.
A fall in the euro and many emerging currencies due to the
debt crisis caused the ZTE to take a foreign exchange loss,
compared to a gain in the same period a year ago, it said.
The postponement of the network tenders also meant ZTE, the
world's fourth-largest mobile device maker with 4.2 percent
global market share in the first quarter, missed its revenue
growth target for the period, the firm said.
A slew of Chinese companies, including China Eastern
Airlines , China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
and Li Ning Co Ltd, have recently
issued profit warnings illustrating the impact the global
slowdown on the world's second biggest economy.