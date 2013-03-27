BRIEF-Proact wins order
* Proact supplies storage platform to NRK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 27 China's ZTE Corp, the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker, posted its first annual net loss, totalling 2.84 billion yuan ($460 million), due to project delays and falling margins in emerging markets.
The Shenzhen-based company swung to the red last year from a net profit of 2.06 billion yuan in 2011, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
ZTE flagged earlier this year that it would make a net loss of up to 2.9 billion yuan in 2012, with 10 analysts polled by Reuters expecting the figure to be at 2.67 billion yuan.
In the fourth quarter, its net loss was 1.1 billion yuan compared with a net profit of 991.6 million yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on company data. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Says agreement has expired since anti-monopoly service in Tajikistan did not reply by stipulated deadline between Telia Company and Akfed.
FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.