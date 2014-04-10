BEIJING, April 10 ZTE Corp ,
China's second largest telecom equipment maker, expects its
first quarter net profit to more than double as it chases higher
margin contracts and benefits from China's roll out of 4G
telecom networks.
In a stock exchange filing, the Shenzhen-based ZTE forecast
profits for the January-March quarter to rise to 425-637 million
yuan ($68.5-102.7 million) from 205 million yuan in the same
year ago period.
ZTE and rival Huawei Technologies Ltd are set to
reap the rewards of contracts to build high-speed 4G mobile
networks at home and abroad. ZTE predicts global spending on 4G
will be $100 billion in 2014 and that spending in China will be
100 billion yuan ($16.13 billion).
ZTE also hopes to ship 60 million smartphone units this
year, with at least 40 percent, or 24 million, of those being 4G
handsets, the company said.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 1.4 percent higher at
16.40 Hong Kong dollars ($2.12) on Thursday, versus a 1.5
percent increase in the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)