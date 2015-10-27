BRIEF-Hurriyet Gazetecilik Q1 net loss widens to 19.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
HONG KONG Oct 27 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Tuesday reported a 40.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit on strong demand for gear for 4G networks at home and abroad.
ZTE posted a 988.6 million yuan ($155.64 million) profit for July-September, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.
Revenue rose 22 percent in the first nine months in its mainstay telecoms equipment arm and fell 9 percent in its handset business due to lower revenue in China. The company did not elaborate in the brief statement.
Analysts said ZTE is losing its smartphone market shares in China to rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Xiaomi Inc in the world's largest handset market. ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
