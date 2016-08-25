UPDATE 1-Musician Chris Cornell dies at 52 - representative
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
HONG KONG Aug 25 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Thursday booked a 9.3 percent rise in first-half profit as China's adoption of fourth-generation (4G) mobile technology offset the impact of government restrictions on its U.S. operations.
Net profit reached 1.8 billion yuan ($270.43 million) in January-June, versus 1.6 billion yuan a year earlier, the firm said in a filing at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Revenue rose 4.05 percent to 47.8 billion yuan. That compared with the 49.17 billion yuan average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
ZTE earlier this month won a reprieve to restrictions on exports from the United States imposed in March for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart