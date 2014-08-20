* First-half net profit hits $184 mln
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 20 Chinese telecom equipment
maker ZTE Corp on Wednesday posted a
record first-half net profit thanks to improving margins in its
global business and revenue from new contracts to build China's
next-generation telecom network.
The Shenzhen-based company said its first-half net profit
rose 263 percent year-on-year to 1.13 billion yuan ($184
million), up from 310 million yuan a year earlier.
The result was in line with a preliminary first-half net
profit of 1 billion yuan ($161.1 million) to 1.15 billion the
company flagged in July.
"The group continued to assume a leading position in 4G
product tenders, with effective growth in market shares," the
company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange after
the market closed on Wednesday.
In May, China Mobile, the world's largest carrier
by subscribers, awarded a significant portion of its 4G
next-generation telecom equipment contracts to ZTE and rival
Huawei Technologies.
Analysts said ZTE will continue to benefit from higher 4G
capital expenditures in China, which will drive development of
the mobile Internet over the next few years.
The company's 4G revenue is expected to receive a further
boost after China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong
Kong in June received high-speed 4G mobile network
test licences for the FDD-LTE standard in China.
But analysts said strong competition from Chinese handset
competitors - including Huawei, Lenovo Group and
Xiaomi - is taking a toll on ZTE's consumer business, which
ranked No.9 in global smartphone shipments in the second
quarter.
The company's operating revenue for terminal products -
including smartphones and tablets - dropped 16.49 percent in the
first half from a year earlier due to declining 3G cellphone
revenue in China, ZTE said in the statement.
ZTE shipped around 19.2 million smartphones globally in the
first half, the only Chinese brand among the global top 10
vendors that recorded a flat year-on-year growth during the
period, according to IDC.
"While ZTE should maintain its growth in smartphone units,
the risk is rising due to competition, especially from Xiaomi
which has expanded its overseas markets," Barclays analyst Dale
Gail wrote in a report.
Barclays in August trimmed its forecasts on ZTE's 2014
smartphone shipments to 48 million from 55 million. The company
plans to ship 60 million smartphones globally this year.
The company has been pushing aggressively into the high-end
smartphone and tablet market, in response to rising competition
from low-cost, low-margin handset makers emerging in China.
(1 US dollar = 6.1395 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)