SHANGHAI, March 17 China's ZTE Corp
said on Thursday it will delay the
publication of its annual results because it needs to assess the
impact of tough U.S. export restrictions imposed on the telecom
equipment maker last week.
The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed restrictions on
U.S. suppliers providing crucial components to ZTE for alleged
Iran sanctions violations, a move likely to disrupt its global
supply chain.
The firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange it
was unable to finalise its annual results "pending a thorough
self-assessment on the potential impacts of the restriction
measures on the business and operation of the group."
ZTE's board meeting would also be postponed, while its Hong
Kong-listed shares would continue to be suspended, it added. The
shares last closed at HK$14.16, prior to a trading suspension on
March 7.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that ZTE would appeal against
the U.S. export restrictions after the firm's costly lobbying
effort failed to allay concerns about its business.
In January, ZTE said preliminary net profit for 2015 rose
43.5 percent to 3.8 billion yuan ($583 million). The company
said it aimed to double its annual revenue by 2020.
Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE have dropped 20 percent so
far this year.
($1 = 6.5189 Chinese yuan renminbi)
