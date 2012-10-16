* ZTE says sale will allow company to focus on principal
businesses
* Unit has marketed surveillance services and products to
govts, law enforcement
* ZTE under fire in US over Iran sales, Congress concerns of
China military links
Oct 16 China's No.2 telecommunications equipment
maker ZTE Corp , under fire in the United
States over cyber security concerns, has sold a subsidiary which
sells surveillance systems.
The decision to dispose of ZTE Special Equipment Co, also
known as ZTEsec, was made on Sept. 21, during a U.S.
Congressional committee investigation into ZTE and its local
rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
The Congressional committee recommended to the U.S.
government that Huawei and ZTE should be kept from the U.S.
market and told U.S. companies to stop doing business with both
firms.
The committee's report, published on Oct. 8, said it "cannot
allay concerns that ZTE is aligned with Chinese military and
intelligence activities or research institutes." ZTE has denied
any such links.
In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September,
Shenzhen-based ZTE said it had sold its 68% stake in ZTEsec to
10 Chinese investment companies including Shenzhen Capital Group
Co Ltd.
The sale, worth between 360 million yuan and 440 million
yuan ($57 million-$70 million), would allow ZTE to "focus its
resources on its principal businesses in line with the
requirements of its strategic development," it said.
ZTEsec, set up in 2003 with a registered capital of a
million yuan, could ultimately pursue a listing in China's stock
markets to raise funds for research and expansion purposes,
business analysts said.
The company, however, has mostly attracted attention as the
most visible ZTE unit selling surveillance, equipment to
governments and law enforcement agencies.
ZTEsec's English-language home page describes its customers
as "law enforcement and agencies" focusing on criminal groups
and terrorists which disseminate hostile "messages, communicate
and share information that endangers national security and
safety of people's life."
Its Chinese-language website lists China's military, police
and telecom carriers as its key customers.
LINKS TO IRAN
An investigation by Reuters earlier this year found that ZTE
had sold to Iran's largest telecommunications firm a powerful
surveillance system capable of monitoring landline, mobile and
internet communications.
Reuters also reported that ZTE had sold or agreed to sell
Iran embargoed U.S. computer equipment, sparking investigations
by the U.S. Commerce Department, the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the U.S. companies who made the products.
ZTE said after the Reuters report that it was curtailing its
business in Iran and that it had stopped looking for any new
customers in the country.
ZTEsec has showcased its security products at several
international trade shows, offering products to government and
law enforcement officials that it said could detect passwords of
popular webmail services from Yahoo and Google
, filter out anti-government Internet traffic, capture
cellphone data, tap phone calls and mine troves of intercepted
data.
Its most recent presentation to a gathering in Dubai in
February was entitled "Integrated Solution for National Security
and Crime Investigation - Our Focus."