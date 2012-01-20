UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
HONG KONG Jan 20 Shares of ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment, opened sharply higher in Hong Kong and China on Friday after the company decided to drop patent lawsuits with Sweden's Ericsson.
ZTE's Hong Kong shares were set to start up 3.4 percent at HK$22.80, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 1.1 percent gain. Its Shenzhen-listed shares were up 2.13 percent at 15.35 yuan.
ZTE said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that Ericsson would drop its lawsuits against the company in Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, while ZTE woulddrop its lawsuit against Ericsson in China.
On Thursday, ZTE fell sharply in Hong Kong and Shenzhen with traders attributing the plunge to rumours ranging from its lawsuit with Ericsson to expectations of disappointing 2011 results. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said on Monday.