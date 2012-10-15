* ZTE warns of massive loss, expected to post first-ever
loss for Q3
* Fitch puts ZTE ratings on negative watch
* Shares down sharply, logging biggest single-day fall in 3
months
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Oct 15 Shares of China's ZTE Corp
logged their biggest drop in three months, after the
telecom equipment maker flagged a third-quarter loss that would
erase its profit earlier in the year and Fitch placed the
company's ratings on negative watch.
ZTE, which relies on overseas customers for half of its
sales, is expected to post its first quarterly loss since it was
listed in Hong Kong in 2004 due to project delays in a slowing
global economy.
Shenzhen-based ZTE and cross-town rival Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, the world's fifth and second-largest telecom
gear makers respectively, are grappling with weakening sales as
some clients postpone spending on telecom equipment.
A shrinking order book would erode the companies' near-term
outlook, which has already been clouded by a U.S. congressional
report that urged American firms to stop doing business with
them due to potential security concerns.
ZTE, China's No. 2 telecom equipment maker, said on Sunday
that it will report a third-quarter loss of as much as 2 billion
yuan ($319.1 million). It is slated to announce its earnings
results on Oct. 25.
The company said it would post a nine-month loss of up to
1.75 billion yuan, after reporting a first-half profit of 244.88
million yuan.
ZTE blamed the forecast loss on a delay in some
international telecom projects and a large number of low-margin
contracts in Europe, Asia and the domestic market. But the
company told analysts on a conference call late on Sunday it
expected to be profitable for the full year.
Some analysts are doubtful it can achieve this, saying the
current situation should persist for the rest of the year.
"I'm quite doubtful that they'll be profitable for the full
year. They need to sell things to do that, but the fact is,
sales for their flagship products - telecom equipment and
handsets - will still be quite weak for the rest of the year,"
said Michael Li of Everbright Securities in Hong Kong.
He added that reduced sales in China, which make up around
half of ZTE's revenues, and in Africa, which account for about
10 percent, had a big impact on the company's bottom line.
A change in the system under which Chinese telecom carriers
procure equipment from ZTE had also cut sales, ZTE management
told analysts on the Sunday conference call.
Previously, ZTE signed procurement contracts with the
provincial branches of telecom carriers. But now ZTE needs
additional agreements with the carriers' head offices,
increasing the time needed to seal some deals, analysts said.
ZTE said its earnings had also partly been hurt after it
curtailed sales to Iran early this year because of global
sanctions.
Fitch Ratings put the company's long-term foreign and local
currency issuer default ratings of BB- on negative watch, saying
ZTE's third-quarter results were "significantly worse" than its
expectations.
SHARES SLIDE
ZTE shares closed 15.8 percent lower at HK$10.56, their
biggest decline since July 16 and lagging a flat performance in
the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The expected loss comes despite a gain of 370 million yuan
from the disposal of ZTE Special Equipment Co Ltd.
The outlook for ZTE, the world's No. 4 handset maker, has
been weighed down by the U.S. Congress committee report released
last week as the U.S. government launched a probe.
The report warned that China could use equipment made by ZTE
and Huawei Technologies to spy on certain communications and
threaten vital systems through computerized links. Both
companies have denied the allegations.
Some analysts said the investigation would cut government
deals and provide opportunities for Western rivals such as
Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Nokia-Siemens
Networks.
"From the (U.S) government's perspective, the government may
not allow Huawei or ZTE to participate in their national network
infrastructure (projects), so definitely this will be an
opportunity for the other three giants in the telecom equipment
sector," said Jessie Yu, a Singapore-based analyst at Frost and
Sullivan.