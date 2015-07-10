HONG KONG, July 10 Chinese telecommunications
equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Friday it
has struck a deal with SoftBank Corp to deploy its
"pre-5G" technology in Japan, with a commercial trial to begin
early next year.
ZTE has touted its "pre-5G" technology as providing faster
speeds on 4G network. It sees it as intermediate step between
current 4G technology and 5G, the next generation of networks
that the wireless industry is hoping to have up and running by
2020.
ZTE's Vice President Li Cui said ZTE plans to set up a
research and development centre for wireless technologies in
Tokyo by the end of 2015, but declined to say how much it
planned to invest in Japan.
Globally, the company plans to invest 200 million euros
($220 million) in 5G and mobile communication technologies
between 2015 to 2018.
"Our goal is to utilize core 5G technologies on existing
commercial networks...so users can enjoy the 5G-like experience
ahead of time," she told Reuters in an interview.
Shenzhen-based ZTE posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly net
profit in April as strong global demand for 4G infrastructure
boosted sales.
($1 = 0.9015 euros)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)