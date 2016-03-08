BEIJING, March 8 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Tuesday it was resolutely opposed to U.S. export restrictions
on Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp for
alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
"The U.S. move will severely affect normal operations of
Chinese companies. China will continue negotiating with the U.S.
side on this issue," the ministry said on its website
(www.mofcom.gov.cn).
The U.S. Commerce Department has placed export restrictions
on ZTE for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran,
according to documents seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)