(Corrects word "Sino-U.S." in paragraph 4)
BEIJING, March 7 China's Foreign Ministry
expressed anger on Monday at the U.S. Commerce Department's
plans to place export restrictions on Chinese telecoms
equipment-maker ZTE Corp for allegedly violating
U.S. export controls on Iran.
The restrictions will take effect Tuesday, Reuters has
learned, and apply to any company worldwide that wants to ship
American-made products to ZTE Corp in China. Those companies are
not the target of the export curbs on ZTE.
"China is opposed to the U.S. citing domestic laws to place
sanctions on Chinese enterprises," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news briefing.
"We hope the U.S. stops this erroneous action and avoids
damaging Sino-U.S. trade cooperation and bilateral relations,"
he said, without elaborating.
China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and
energy ties, and China was active in pushing both the United
States and Iran to reach agreement on Iran's controversial
nuclear programme.
The U.S. restrictions will require ZTE's suppliers to apply
for an export licence before shipping any American-made
equipment or parts to ZTE, potentially complicating the Chinese
firm's ability to acquire U.S. products.
Trade in shares of ZTE, which also sells consumer devices
such as smartphones in the United States, was suspended in Hong
Kong and Shenzhen on Monday.
ZTE said in a statement issued over the weekend that it was
"high concerned" at media reports of the U.S. plan.
The Commerce Department investigated ZTE for alleged
export-control violations following Reuters reports in 2012 that
the company had signed contracts to ship millions of dollars
worth of hardware and software to Iran's largest telecoms
carrier, Telecommunication Co of Iran (TCI), as well as a unit
of the consortium that controls it.
The United States has long banned the sale of U.S.-made
technology products to Iran, and the Commerce Department's
investigation focused on whether ZTE had acquired American
products through front companies and then shipped them to Iran
in violation of U.S. sanctions.
As one of the world's largest telecoms equipment makers, ZTE
has operations in 160 countries, according to its website. It is
also a major manufacturer of mobile handsets.
Besides ZTE, the export curbs will also apply to two of its
Chinese affiliates, ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications Ltd and
Beijing 8-Star, as well as ZTE Parsian, which is an Iranian
company.
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Alex
Richardson)