The ZTE company logo is seen as a guest delivers a speech during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang/Files

HONG KONG Chinese telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Sunday it is communicating aggressively with all parties after media reports that the company faces U.S. export restrictions.

The statement came a day after Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department is set to place export restrictions on ZTE for allegedly violating U.S. export controls on Iran.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)