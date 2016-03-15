By Steve Stecklow
LONDON, March 15 Shares of China's ZTE Corp
are expected to resume trading on
Wednesday morning in Hong Kong and the company will appeal new
U.S. export restrictions against it, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced March 7 that U.S.
manufacturers will be banned from selling components to ZTE,
which is a major global supplier of telecom-networking equipment
and a maker of mobile phone handsets.
The restrictions, imposed for alleged Iran sanctions
violations by the company, took effect March 8 and are likely to
disrupt ZTE's global supply chain and could create substantial
parts shortages.
A senior Commerce Department official told Reuters: "The
U.S. Department of Commerce and ZTE Corp are in ongoing
discussions. These discussions have been constructive, and we
will continue to seek a resolution."
In a statement last week, the Shenzhen, China-based company
said it "has been working with associated U.S. government
departments on investigations since 2012 and maintains constant
communication with associated departments and is committed to
fully address and resolve any concerns." The Chinese government
also has strongly criticized the export curbs.
Trading in ZTE shares have been halted since March 7 in Hong
Kong and Shenzhen.
