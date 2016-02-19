Feb 19 Logistics company ZTO Express is planning a U.S. initial public offering, that could be the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Shanghai-based ZTO Express could raise between $1 billion and $2 billion by later this year or early 2017, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Tqb0me) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)