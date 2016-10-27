Oct 26 Chinese package delivery company ZTO
Express raised $1.4 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public
offering of the year on Wednesday as early backers cashed in on
China's booming online-shopping industry, a source familiar with
the deal said.
ZTO priced 72.1 million shares at $19.50 a share, above its
previously indicated range of $16.50 to $18.50 a share.
The stock market debut, the biggest by a Chinese company
since the $25 billion IPO of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd in 2014, gave the Shanghai-based company a
market value of more than $12 billion.
The source asked not to be named because the pricing is not
yet public. ZTO did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bill Rigby)