July 12 Chinese logistics firm ZTO Express has
submitted a filing in the United States seeking clearance for an
initial public offering aiming to raise between $1 billion and
$2 billion, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the
deal.
The IPO by ZTO Express, a partner in e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Cainiao Network logistics
arm, is expected to be marketed as early as September or
October, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said. The planned New
York IPO was first flagged in March.
The deal would the biggest IPO by a Chinese company in the
United States since Alibaba raised $25 billion in its IPO in
2014. (reut.rs/29zKtpE)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, China Renaissance, Goldman
Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are arranging the share sale,
IFR reported.
ZTO Express could not be reached for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)