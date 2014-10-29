BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :
* Announces disposal of Chaganne building in Gennevilliers for a net price confirming appraisal value as at March 31
* Asset was acquired by the SCPI Accimmo-Pierre, which is managed by BNP Paribas REIM, for a gross price of 32.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)