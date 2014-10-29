Oct 29 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :

* Announces disposal of Chaganne building in Gennevilliers for a net price confirming appraisal value as at March 31

* Asset was acquired by the SCPI Accimmo-Pierre, which is managed by BNP Paribas REIM, for a gross price of 32.2 million euros