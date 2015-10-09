MILAN Oct 9 Indebted Italian house linen maker Zucchi has accepted a binding offer from French investment firm Astrance Capital as it seeks to raise fresh cash and seal a debt restructuring accord with creditors, it said on Friday.

Shares in Zucchi were suspended from trading after rising 8.4 percent on news of the deal.

Astrance is set to take control of GB Holding, Zucchi's key shareholder, and then buy into a reserved 10 million euro capital increase at the textile group.

Astrance's offer is subject to Zucchi reaching a debt restructuring agreement with creditors.

GB Holding, which is owned by Juventus and national team's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, controls 56 percent of Zucchi. (Reporting by Valentina Za)