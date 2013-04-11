SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Facebook Inc
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the U.S. needs to fix a
"strange" immigration policy that prevents promising but
undocumented students from contributing to the country's future
and doesn't provide enough visas for foreign workers with
advanced skills.
"We have a strange immigration policy for a nation of
immigrants. And it's a policy unfit for today's world," the
28-year-old founder of the world's largest Internet social
network said in an opinion column in The Washington Post on
Thursday.
Comprehensive immigration reform and improvements in the
U.S. education system were needed, Zuckerberg said in the
article, which formally introduced a new advocacy group of
Silicon Valley bigwigs.
FWD.us, which is focused on promoting bipartisan policies to
improve the U.S. "knowledge economy," includes technology
executives such as Zuckerberg and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, and
venture capitalists John Doerr, Reid Hoffman and Jim Breyer.
The group's introduction comes as legislators in Congress
are working to draft legislation to reform the country's
immigration system.
The supply of H1-B visas, which allow non-U.S. citizens with
advanced skills and degrees in "specialty occupations" to work
in the country for up to six years, has been a long-running
topic of debate in the technology industry.
Many executives argue that universities are not churning out
enough American math and science graduates and that they need to
cast their net abroad to stay competitive.
Some U.S. tech workers and academics say that the shortage
of talent is exaggerated, that many of the jobs could go to
out-of-work computer professionals in the United States, and
that the program serves mainly as a source of cheap labor.
Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in
2004, has become increasingly active in public policy and
philanthropy. In December, he pledged half a billion dollars in
Facebook stock to a Silicon Valley charity focused on health and
education, and in 2010, he announced plans to give a $100
million gift to the beleaguered public schools of Newark, New
Jersey.
Earlier this year, he hosted a fundraiser at his California
home for the re-election of New Jersey Republican Governor Chris
Christie.