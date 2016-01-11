NEW YORK Jan 11 Facebook founder and
chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has dropped himself into the
riotous social media debate over childhood vaccines after
posting photos of himself taking his newborn daughter to get
immunization shots at the doctor's office.
His Facebook post on Friday shows a photo of Zuckerberg
holding his daughter, Max, alongside the caption "Doctor's visit
- time for vaccines!" Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan,
announced the birth of their child on Dec. 1.
By Monday, the image had generated more than 3 million likes
and 69,000 comments, with many presuming the post was an
implicit endorsement of child vaccinations.
The decision to vaccinate children has become a heated
debate in the U.S. over the past several years. Anti-vaccination
advocates claim that inoculating children can cause diseases or
developmental disorders, like autism.
"I love that you are promoting vaccines!" wrote Raluca
Sander on Friday. "There is so much confusion on that topic out
there and it causes too much harm."
"Thank you, Mark Zuckerberg for not only creating this
social media platform so that I may advocate for vaccines, but
thank you for being a public health advocate yourself!" wrote
Angela Quinn.
Other Facebook users, however, slammed Zuckerberg, claiming
that vaccinations are dangerous.
"Poor baby," wrote Steve Schneider on Friday. "Forget those
natural immunities we got the good stuff right here in this
syringe."
"Pharmaceutical companies make HUGE profits off of a sick
society," Ian Humphries wrote on Friday. "Use your head people."
Zuckerberg, followed by more than 48 million on his social
media platform, sparked an outcry in February of last year after
endorsing the non-fiction book "On Immunity," which explores the
vaccination debate in America.
"Vaccination is an important and timely topic," Zuckerberg
wrote in a Feb. 18 post. "The science is completely clear:
vaccinations work and are important for the health of everyone
in our community."
(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Melissa Fares; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)