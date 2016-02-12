ZURICH Feb 12 Local government-owned Swiss bank Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said on Friday net profit for 2015 rose 12 percent year-on-year to 722 million Swiss francs ($741.04 million).

"Thanks to very solid fundamentals, a balanced business model and a clear strategy, we are confident that Zuercher Kantonalbank will also deliver an attractive result in 2016," Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)