Aug 29 Zug Estates Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit without revaluation amounted to CHF 11.9 million, up 11.8%

over the corresponding previous year * Says H1 EBIT CHF 27.19 million versus CHF 31.09 million year ago * Says H1 net profit of CHF 21.2 million (previous year: CHF 25.2 million) * Says expects significant increase in operating profit before depreciation and

revaluation in 2014