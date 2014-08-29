BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Zug Estates Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit without revaluation amounted to CHF 11.9 million, up 11.8%
over the corresponding previous year * Says H1 EBIT CHF 27.19 million versus CHF 31.09 million year ago * Says H1 net profit of CHF 21.2 million (previous year: CHF 25.2 million) * Says expects significant increase in operating profit before depreciation and
revaluation in 2014 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rDpvrq] * Further company coverage
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year