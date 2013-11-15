Nov 15 Shares of Zulily Inc, an online
retailer of women and children's clothing, rose as much as 88
percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about
$5.04 billion.
The Seattle-based company raised $253 million after its
initial public offering was priced at $22 per share, well above
its expected price range of $18-$20.
Zulily's shares opened at $39 and rose to $41.32 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.
The company sold 6.4 million of the 11.5 million class A
shares offered, while the rest came from selling stockholders.
Zulily sells its merchandise in so-called flash sales, where
a website offers products at heavy discounts for a day.
Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter of the offering.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)