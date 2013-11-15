* Shares open at $39, above IPO price of $22
* Stock hits $41.32, valuing co at $5.04 bln
(Add details, analyst quote, background; updates stock move)
By Neha Dimri
Nov 15 Shares of Zulily Inc, which runs a
website that offers huge daily discounts on clothing, soared 88
percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $5.04
billion, as investors bet on niche businesses.
The company's debut comes in a year that has seen the
strongest market for U.S. IPOs since 2007, as equity markets
soared, helped by economic growth and the Federal Reserve's
efforts to keep interest rates low.
About seven companies have doubled in value on their first
day of trading this year, with many more enjoying sizeable
"first-day pops".
Seattle-based Zulily's shares opened at $39 and rose to
$41.32 on the Nasdaq on Friday, after its initial public
offering was priced at $22 per share, way above the expected
range.
"The sector is strong and this is the star in the sector,"
said John Fitzgibbon, founder of IPO-tracking website
Iposcoop.com.
Flash sales companies such as Zulily sell heavily-discounted
merchandise in as many as 50-60 online sales events each day.
The sector grew quickly after the 2008 financial crisis, but
not all companies have thrived more recently.
Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest online
retailer, has its own flash sales business called MYHABIT, and
investors are generally wary of putting their money in other
e-commerce companies because of Amazon's dominance.
However, Zulily's focus on selling women and children's
clothing and accessories has helped it grow quickly. Founded in
2009, the company said it currently has 2.6 million active
customers.
The North American online retail market is expected to grow
about 14.5 percent to $360 billion between 2012-2017, according
to Euromonitor, a consumer market research company.
Zulily's revenue jumped to $331.2 million in 2012 from $18.4
million in 2010, but its net loss widened to $46.8 million from
$7.4 million in the same period.
The company has almost tripled its workforce to 950
employees in the last two years.
Founders Darrell Cavens, who is the company's chief
executive, and Mark Vadon, who heads online diamond and jewelry
retailer Blue Nile Inc, together own more than half of
Zulily's shares.
The company sold 6.4 million of the 11.5 million class A
shares offered, while the rest came from selling stockholders.
The Seattle-based company raised $253 million in the IPO.
Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter of the offering.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Savio D'Souza)