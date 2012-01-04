* Dec comps up 10 pct vs est 5.1 pct rise

Jan 4 Teen retailer Zumiez Inc reported a 10 percent rise in December same-store sales, easily beating Wall Street estimates, and raised its outlook for the holiday quarter, sending its shares up 12 percent.

Analysts on average had expected December sales at stores open for at least a year to rise 5.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Everett, Washington-based Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skaters, snowboarders and other action sports, has beaten analysts' same-store expectations in all but two months in 2011.

The company now expects a fourth-quarter profit of 57-58 cents a share, compared with its previous estimate of 52-54 cents a share.

Retailers are expected to report an aggregate 3.4 percent rise in December same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters, helped by discounts, better consumer sentiment and tactics like longer hours and layaways.

Zumiez shares were up 12 percent at $29.45 after the bell. They closed at $26.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.