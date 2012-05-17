* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.11
* Revenue up 23 pct to $129.9 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS of $0.04-$0.06 vs est $0.10
May 17 Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on improved
margins but forecast second quarter earnings below estimates.
The surfing and snowboarding merchandise retailer, which
began with a single store location in 1978, has been increasing
its sales with consistent store openings and simultaneously
growing its e-commerce platform.
Zumiez plans to open about 50 new stores in fiscal 2012,
including up to 10 stores in Canada.
First-quarter net income rose to $4.5 million, or 14 cents
per share, from $1.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 23 percent to $129.9 million.
However, the Everett, Washington-based company forecast
second-quarter earnings of 4 cents to 6 cents as it expects
costs of about $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, related to
the relocation of its corporate offices and ecommerce
fulfillment center.
Shares of the company closed at $35.16 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. They have gained 61 percent in the last six months.