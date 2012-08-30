WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
CHICAGO Aug 30 Zumiez Inc : * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S says August u.s. same-store sales index up 3.6
percent versus estimate of 2 percent, excluding Zumiez
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
WASHINGTON, June 5 A U.S. intelligence contractor has been charged with leaking to a news organization classified National Security Agency material about Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election, the Justice Department and officials said.