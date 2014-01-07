VIENNA Jan 7 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel named Volkswagen financial manager Karin Sonnenmoser on Tuesday to be its new finance chief, starting on May 1.

Ulrich Schumacher has also been interim CFO since taking over as chief executive of Zumtobel in October, following a management shake-out in August in which the two top executives of the struggling company quit.

